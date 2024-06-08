James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ taps Mikaela Hoover, Christopher McDonald

James Gunn’s Superman castes Mikaela Hoover, Christopher McDonald

James Gunn’s Superman has casted Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) and Christopher McDonald (Hacks) in the team of the movie.



According to Deadline, the actors will respectively portray Cat Grant and Ron Troupe, two reporters for the Daily Planet, working in the same space as Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan).

The cast will be led by Clark Kent/Superman, with Nicholas Hoult playing the role of the villain Lex Luthor.

As previously disclosed, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Skyler Gisondo, María Gabriela de Faría, Sara Sampaio, and Beck Bennett are among the other actors confirmed for parts in the much awaited Warner Bros. movie.

The upcoming movie supervised by the studio heads Gunn and Peter Safran, Superman revolves around the story of a similar origin, where the superhero seeks reconciliation of his Krytonian bloodline with his human upbringing.

In a society where compassion is considered outdated, he stands for justice, honesty, and the American way of life.

The movie is being directed by Gun from his own script, with brother Safran producing with characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.