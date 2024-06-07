Dolly Parton says she won’t retire anytime soon except for THIS reason

The country legend has also been juggling various projects, including music, cookbooks, and more

Dolly Parton has no plans of hitting the brakes on her decades-long career anytime soon… except for the sake of love.

During her appearance at CMA Fest on Thursday, June 7, the 78-year-old Queen of Country was asked by an audience member whether she is going to retire any time soon.

Parton responded via Entertainment Tonight, “Not today. Maybe… someday I may have to,” further explaining, “I’ve always said that if my husband was in ill health or needed me, I would most definitely pull way back.”

She was, of course, referring to her husband-of-58-years, Carl Thomas Dean, 81.

The Jolene hitmaker added that she’ll consider slowing things down if her own health required it as well.

“As I mentioned before, I’ve kind of dreamed myself into a corner and I’ve got to be responsible for that. I’ll always be doing something, but I may pull back a little bit here and there, now and then,” she expressed.

“Not today, that’s what I said. I got to get some more groceries on the shelf and sell some more pies and cakes and brownies.”

Earlier this week, Parton gushed about her husband to the outlet, crediting him for always being supportive of her career.

“Well he’s always proud of me. He knows it’s what I do, he knows it’s what I love so he’s never tried to slow that down,” she said.