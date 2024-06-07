Shailene Woodley doesn’t want her future kids to inherit climate crisis

Shailene Woodley is gearing up to release her docuseries ‘Hope in the Water’ later this month

Shailene Woodley wants to be a mom, but she doesn’t want her future children to inherit the climate crisis.

During a panel for the premiere of her new PBS docuseries Hope in the Water, the Divergent star, 32, shared her views on the ongoing environmental crisis, asserting via People Magazine that she doesn’t consider herself an “activist.”

She elaborated on her stance by explaining, “The planet is our home, and we’re a part of the planet and we are nature, and it’s not something that’s separate from us. And what else am I going to invest my time and energy in?”

The Fault in Our Stars alum further posited that caring for the planet is also her duty to her future children.

“I want to be a mom and I’m not going to give this world to a child and go, ‘Oops, sorry, we messed it up for you. Have fun for as many years as you get to be here. That’s just so not on my agenda,” she said.

“What else is there to care about? You care about your family, you care about your neighbours. It’s the same thing as caring about the ocean or caring about trees all in this ecosystem together. And you can’t talk about one thing without addressing the earth,” Woodley explained.

Hope in the Water is set for release in the US on June 19, 2024.