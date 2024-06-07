Prince Harry major heartbreak over Prince William's new honour

Prince Harry must have been feeling 'sad' after his estranged brother Prince William performed a pivotal role at the Duke of Westminster's wedding today, June 7.

For the unversed, Hugh Grosvenor tied the knot to Olivia Henson at an intimate ceremony in which the Prince of Wales played the role of usher.

Notably, the Duke of Sussex decided to skip the wedding of his close pal and Prince Archie's Godfather due to William's honourable role in the ceremony.

In conversation with The Mirror, royal commentator Tom Quinn shared the possible feelings of the former working royal about the headline-making royal event.

He said, "Harry will be watching Hugh Grosvenor‘s wedding with very mixed feelings."

"The fact that he couldn’t be there will be a painful reminder of all that he has lost. But then he knew that if he attended the wedding, he would come face to face with his brother, who is Grosvenor’s best man," the royal expert added.

He continued, "Grosvenor’s wedding brought up other sadnesses for Harry – he had hoped to be asked to be best man but and now feels that once again he is overlooked in favour of his brother. At every turn he is made to feel second choice, second best. Always the spare."