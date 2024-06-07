Beyoncé's 'Jolene' cover earns Dolly Parton's seal of honour

Dolly Parton opens up about Beyonce's updated version of Jolene

Dolly Parton recently spoke highly of Beyoncé's version of Jolene after the Renaissance songstress covered the 1973 country hit.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the updated lyrics, Parton claimed that she’s "honoured" that "she Beyoncé'd it up."

The 78-year-old singer opened up about being in touch with the Texas Hold 'Em after Beyoncé released her album in March.

The country icon told the outlet: "I mean, we've sent messages back and forth. She sent me flowers. I sent her flowers, that kind of stuff."

"But she took it and did her own version of it. She wasn't gonna be humble enough to say some woman's gonna be able to take her man," she added.

Gushing over Beyoncé's version of the song, Parton added: "So, she kinda Beyonce'd it up, so to speak. But I was so honored that she did the song."

This Islands in the Stream hitmaker revealed that she wasn't aware of her goddaughter Miley Cyrus' appearance on the Cowboy Carter track II Most Wanted.

In response to a question about Parton's collaboration with Beyoncé at some point, she said: "Well, that would be amazing, wouldn't it? Well, it could happen. Never say never."