Jennifer Lopez makes desperate attempt to save marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez determined to save marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez reportedly fought for her marriage to Ben Affleck as she seemed adamant to keep her wedding ring on.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, an insider opened up about the Bronx native's plans to make things work with the Gone Girl actor.

They said: "One of the reasons she’s still wearing her ring is that she’s not given up on her marriage. She loves Ben and wants to make their marriage work."

JLo has been privy to split rumours as well as some serious career wobbles.

The insider told the outlet that "it was a terrible blow to her ego that her album did so poorly and ticket sales to her concerts were way below expectations."

In addition, Jennifer has been put on the defensive after Ben decided to move out to a $100k month rental ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

The source revealed: "She’s going about her usual business with the attitude that this is just a temporary hitch. She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she's just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing."

On professional front, Lopez rebranded her This Is Me…Now Tour due to weak ticket sales.