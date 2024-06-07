Kevin Jonas stunned over daughter's adorable stunt

Kevin Jonas gives update on daughter's preps for New Jersey day

Kevin Jonas’ daughter Alena recently dressed up as her father for New Jersey Day, leaving him surprised.

The Jonas Brothers member took to X, formerly known as Twitter to flaunt his 10-year-old dressing up as the singer from head to toe.

The 36-year-old musician wrote in the caption: "When your daughter dresses up as you for New Jersey day.”

In the photo, the preteen could be seen donning a black curly wig with a pair of flared jeans.

She kept it simple with a white collared shirt and a denim jacket.

Looking almost identical to her father, Alena flashed a smile at the camera as she posed with her arms crossed.

Raving about the sweet gesture, fans rushed to the comments section.

One fan wrote: "This is the cutest thing!! Definitely a proud parent moment."

While another chimed in, adding: "Genius, yes, Alena!"

A third gushed: "She is such a little queen! Go Alena”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: "This is the cutest! Love it!”

Jumping on the bandwagon, another fan questioned in awe of the preteen: "Which one is Kevin and which one is Alena??"

For the unversed, Kevin is also a father to seven-year-old Valentina along with Alena, whom he shares with his wife Danielle Jonas.