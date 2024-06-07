David Beckham, Mark Wahlberg resolve F45 training company dispute

David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg resolve lawsuit

David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg's F45 Training decided to leave the bad beef behind and resolved their legal matter with an arrangement that prompts them to keep the soccer star as a brand ambassador for the fitness company.



According to a release from F45 Training Holdings Inc. via Entertainment Tonight, F45 Training's parent company made a deal to get the solution to a lawsuit filed by DB Ventures Limited priorly, which concerned an ambassador agreement for Beckham.

As part of the deal, DB Ventures Limited is going to drop the charges against F45 Training and Beckham keeps his ambassador position.

"We are pleased to have settled this issue and to retain our investment in F45, and wish the team all the best for the future," said the Executive Vice Chairman of Authentic Brands Group, Dan Dienst.

The group possesses part as controlling stake in Beckham's management business that handles his endorsements.

Beckham's business management company legally charged Wahlberg's F45 Training back in October 2022, for breach of contract and demanded more than $10 million in damages after accusing them of "fraudulent inducement, according to court documents.