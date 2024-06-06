Olivia Rodrigo sweetly welcomes beau Louis Partridge to the ’21 club’

Olivia herself turned 21 years old just a few months ago in 21

Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend Louis Partridge just turned 21 years old, and she couldn’t be happier about it.

Just months after the deja vu hitmaker rang in her own 21st birthday in February, her English actor boyfriend followed suit on Monday, June 3.

To mark the milestone birthday, the Enola Holmes took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself as a toddler in a fake moustache and a beret. He captioned the post, “One beer s’il vous plait,” which translates to, “One beer if you please.”

Rodrigo – who has yet to officially confirm her new relationship – took to the comments section to share her own birthday wish to him.

“Welcome to the 21 club angel boy!!!!” she wrote, sprinkling in a few pink heart emojis as well.



Rodrigo was recently in Partridge’s home soil in London, where she performed four shows as part of the ongoing European leg of her Guts World Tour.

She also shared a few snaps of her exploring the city to her Instagram.

Though she did not share any pictures of Partridge, fans in the comments section teased that it was most likely Partridge behind the camera.