Kate Middleton given warning to take care of her health amid William's visit

Princess Kate is reportedly "very keen" to get back to a royal project

Kate Middleton has been advised to prioritize her health amid cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and is yet to return to royal duties.

Princess Kate is "very keen" to get back to a royal project but has been urged not to "rush her recovery" by a royal commentator.

The Princess of Wales has not undertaken any public engagements in 2024 following her abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The princess's public showings have been sparse with a personal video message announcing her diagnosis being the most significant.

It was reported that Kate has been briefed on a report by her royal charity, the Centre for Early Childhood, which calls for more business investment in children's early years and Levin claimed on GBN America that Kate is keen to ramp up her focus.

Speaking to GBN America, royal biographer Angela Levin warned the future Queen that she needs to "pace herself".

Levin said: "She needs boosting, we all miss her and want her back as soon as possible.

"She is working on her young children's activities that try and help if they catch things while very young, you can save billions, not just millions, because they will know how to behave, how to be. And she's very keen that that's going ahead.

"She's read everything there, but she doesn't mean that she's coming back yet. But she is very thrilled with it. So we all have to wish that we do see her."

"We do miss her because she's lovely and smiley and clever and all those things, and we hope she will come back.

"But it's doubtful that she will come back until the end of the year.

"I think that's going to be very difficult for her, because if you've been quite alone or just with a very small number in your family for a while, to then burst out with hundreds, millions of people who want to see her and shout and cheer it will be difficult.

"So she's got to pace it. I think she will because she's pacing things now. She doesn't want to push herself too far, but I think that will be quite difficult for her.

The royal commentator pondered: "I wonder how much warning we'll have that she's coming back. I suspect not much, because otherwise I think we'll be marching up and down saying that we can't wait and she's got to look after herself. Prince William is actually looking after her beautifully as well, I believe."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Princess Kate was "out and about" amid her recovery, although Kensington Palace has not verified this.

For the unversed, Prince William touched on his wife's absence at the D-Day commemorative event in Portsmouth on Wednesday. He said regarding Princess Catherine: "She had love to be here today."