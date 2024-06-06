Jelly Roll plans first world tour amid travel restrictions for his ‘felonies’

Jelly Roll has had strict traveling restrictions due to his past criminal record

Despite his worldwide fanbase, Jelly Roll has not yet been able to go on an international tour because of his criminal record.

However, the 39-year-old country star now has some promising news, revealing his plans to finally perform outside the United States in a recent Interview Magazine conversation with Jon Bon Jovi.

“I’m so excited [to perform outside the United States]. We’re figuring out the final pieces of some legal puzzles for me to get overseas,” he shared.

The Save Me hitmaker explained that though “America has finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport… some countries won’t let me come because of my felonies.”

But he reassured, “We’re working on that. I think it’s going to work in my favor.”

Born Jason Bradley DeFord, the Tennessee-born rapper-turned-country artist has been to jail around 40 times for various drug charges. His first arrest was at the age of 14, and charged as an adult for aggravated robbery at 16, for which he served a year in prison.

However, he decided to clear up his act, crediting the birth of his now-16-year-old daughter Bailee Ann, who was born while he was in prison, for motivating him to get sober and turn his life around.