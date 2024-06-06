Buckingham Palace shares King Charles statement as William takes major role

King Charles III's office has issued a new video of the monarch with his latest statement after his first overseas public engagement since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.

The royal family's social media accounts shared a new clip of the King with his meaningful words amid reports that the Prince of Wales will step up for a major role.



The Palace shared the King's words with his video: "On the beaches of Normandy, in the seas beyond and in the skies overhead, our Armed Forces carried out their duty with a humbling sense of resolve and determination: qualities so characteristic of that remarkable wartime generation."

It added: "On #DDay80, The King speaks at the National Commemoration at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer."



In the video, both the King looks in high spirit as the memories of D-Day veterans were read out at the commemorative event. Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron were among the world leaders in France to mark the evet.



The post comes amid reports that Prince William stepped up after doctors reportedly advised the King to take some rest

A media outlet, citing royal sources, reported the King would miss the international ceremony on the advice of doctors who are carefully monitoring his schedule in light of his ongoing cancer treatment. Instead, William will be at the event at Omaha Beach event.