Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon discuss future of 'Big Little Lies'

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon hinted that a third season of Big Little Lies may be on the horizon.



Revealing in a Vanity Fair interview, the duo shared that they have been in discussions about the direction they'd like their characters' stories to take.

“I get the ring ring: ‘Hey, is [season 3] happening?’ Like, Nic,” Witherspoon said to Kidman. “You got excited.”

“I got excited,” Kidman, 56, agreed.

“It’s OK, baby. I get excited too. Then I’ve got Laura [Dern] calling me and Zoe [Kravitz] and Shailene [Woodley]. They’re all like, ‘Nic said that we’re making Big Little Lies season three?'” Witherspoon, 48, mentioned that the other members of the cast were similarly perplexed by the situation.

Kidman then revealed that a third season is in the works. “But we are now! We’re moving fast and furious, and Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book,” she said. “Yeah, and we’re in good shape.”

Kidman joked that going forward, they should "shut up" after her earlier remarks about season three being in the works quickly went viral.

"There’s this whole thing that you should never talk about something until you’ve done it. If you talk about doing it, it’s the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you’ve done it.”

Witherspoon resonated same emotions. “Well, I have a rule. It’s called, ‘Don’t be full of sh-t,'” she said laughing.

“It’s called ‘The No-BS Rule in Hollywood,’ because how many people tell you they’re doing X, Y, Z, X, Y, Z? It’s like, ‘I don’t want to talk about it until I’m standing in the costume on the set.’ Then I will confirm to you that it’s happening. It’s really hard to stop it once you’re standing on set in costume.”

According to insiders close to the show, Witherspoon and Kidman have devised a concept for a third season of Big Little Lies and were preparing to submit a formal proposal to HBO, per The Hollywood Reporter in January.