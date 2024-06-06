Darius Jackson split changed Keke Palmer’s view of marriage

Keke Palmer’s break up from her ex-husband Darius Jackson seemed to have changed the way the singer thinks of many things, including what she thinks of asking herself if in a relationship or marriage is right for her or not.
“As we get older, as women, is a relationship for me? Do I care about getting married?” Palmer asked herself rhetorically.
“Like, my personality has changed so much in terms of who I thought I was. Like, at 18, I was like, 'I'm going to be married at 25.' You know what I mean? And then it was like, 'You know, I only had one boyfriend my whole life.' Then it's like, 'He's crazy as hell.' Like, now I've got five boyfriends and now I'm already 27. I ain't even realized that I need to pick one.”
“Like, it was always this different thing. And so it's really interesting how our experiences continue to challenge who we think we want to be.” she added.
The remarks from the actress come about one month ahead of Palmer's firstly scheduled hearing, where a judge would have determined whether to continue Palmer's restraining order against Jackson or not.
That day, Jackson also had another hearing scheduled concerning the restraining order request he had made against Palmer, claiming she was the one who was abusive in their relationship.
