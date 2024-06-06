Adam Levine returns ‘The Voice’ season 27 with Kelsea Ballerini’s coaching debut

Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini coming to ‘The Voice’ season 27

The Voice is bringing back some old names along with some new big ones for the show’s season 27.



The Maroon 5 frontman, who left the NBC singing competition in 2019 after 16 seasons, is coming back for season 27, which will premiere in spring 2025.

Levine will sit along the rest of the coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé, who is slated to debut as a coach in season 26 later this year, along with first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini.

Although Ballerini will be on the show for the first time officially as a full-time coach, the singer has considerable experience on the show.

She fixed for Kelly Clarkson as the talk show host during her brief absence during season 20, hosted the since-cancelled Comeback Stage in season 15, and acted as Clarkson's celebrity mentor in season 16.

On the other hand, Levine was one of The Voice's original four coaches when the show premiered in April 2011, joining Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera.

He stayed on the show for the 16 seasons, bagging victory on season 1 with Javier Colon, season 5 with Tessanne Chin, and season 9 with Jordan Smith.