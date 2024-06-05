King Charles trusts Prince William's intuition as he makes big decision

Prince William may have played a crucial role in convincing King Charles to appoint David Beckham as his charity ambassador

King Charles has confidence in Prince William's instinctive judgment and relies on it when making a significant decision.

It has been reported that future King William may have played a crucial role in convincing King Charles to appoint David Beckham as his charity ambassador, amid an ongoing feud between the Sussexes and the former footballer.

The monarch allegedly sought William's advice before appointing the former England player as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation. The two also discussed their shared passion for beekeeping, and the monarch was impressed by Beckham’s knowledge of the countryside.

A source said: “The King and David Beckham have really bonded over their similar interests. This is a massive thing for him and he’s delighted. He is really passionate about his new role.”

The outlet reported that courtiers had previously cast doubt on Beckham in being suitable for the role, but William stepped in to vouch for the former footballer.

The move comes amid an ongoing feud between the Beckhams and the Sussexes. The friendship between the two A-lister was once close, with David and Victoria attending the Duke and the Duchess’ wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

However, it has soured over the last few years. David was left “absolutely furious” after he and wife Victoria were allegedly accused by the Sussexes of leaking stories, with reports suggesting that their relationship was now “over”.

A source told The Daily Mail: “Any making up now is so unlikely.”

Lizzie Cundy, a former friend of Meghan, also claimed that the Beckhams have slowly distanced themselves from the Sussexes.

Cundy said: “I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends. Many friends who went to the wedding have tiptoed away from Meghan.”

It comes as Netflix released viewing figures, which put the Beckham’s eponymous documentary hit at the top spot for global viewing with a staggering 43.9million views between July and December 2023.

In contrast, the Sussexes' docuseries, Harry & Meghan, released in December 2022 on the same streaming platform, has slumped to 211st place on the viewing figures list, despite a successful start.

In comparison, the Beckham’s show has 3.5 times the viewing figures with 208.5million hours viewed in the first two months.