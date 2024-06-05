Meghan Markle eyes acting comeback as 'Suits' spinoff gets major update

Meghan Markle Considers Acting Return as 'Suits' Spinoff Receives Major Update

Meghan Markle sparked rumours of reunion with her Suits co-stars for the upcoming spinoff film.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex could be making a Hollywood comeback by starring in the rumoured flick as part of the legal drama franchise.

She played one of the main characters in the nine-season show, Rachel Zane, alongside the likes of Mike Ross, played by Patrick Adams, and Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, among others.

During an appearance on Suits reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival on Sunday, Patrick appeared to hint at the spinoff film, citing series creator Aaron Korsh as one of the interested candidates.

“It’s definitely something he’s interested in doing, in trying to get the band back together. So it depends on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that a spin-off series in the franchise titled, Suits: LA is currently in the works; however, Meghan has not been announced to reprise the role.

The latest announcement follows reports that Prince Harry is desperate for the former actress to reignite her career in the wake of their crumbling empire.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a friend from the Sussexes’ inner circle tipped the Spare author is “pulling as many strings as he can” to pick up the career.