Zayn Malik's adorable gift to Khai ties back to singer's X Factor Audition

Zayn Malik shares sentiments behind his gift to three-year-old daughter Khai's gift

Zayn Malik revealed an adorable gift for his three-year-old daughter Khai that has a special meaning tied to it.

The former One Direction sensation was tapped for an 'In The Bag' segment by British Vogue. During which, he first took out a teddy bear that he got for Khai from the Manchester United game he attended earlier this week.

"So, first thing that's in my bag a teddy bear that I got for Khai from the Man United game, this week. And it was actually the place I did my first audition for X Factor," he shared.

"I did it at Old Trafford, and then I had a gig for the first time in like ten years, two days later. So, it felt very lucky to be there, you know?" the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker recounted.

During the segment, he went on to dig out more items and essentials from his duffle bag, including deodorant that comes in handy in sweaty situations, Honey and toothbrush, toothpaste and more.

For the unversed, in 2010, Malik, 31, auditioned for the seventh series of The X Factor in Manchester.

After that audition, everything changed for the then 17-year-old boy, who joined the iconic boy band with other members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

Malik made many memories to cherish during his time in the boy band before exiting the all-boy band in 2015 to opt for a solo career.