Alec and Hilaria Baldwin enlist their kids for new reality show 'The Baldwins'

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce new show

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin recently announced their upcoming reality show The Baldwins featuring all seven of their kids.



The 30 Rock alum took to his Instagram to announce upcoming show.

Offering an inside glimpse into the family dynamics, the clip showcased Alec and Hilaria introducing themselves with a joke targeted at their children.

The Yoga Vida co-founder told the camera: "We have an announcement to make.”

To which, Alec responded, "Good God, no," which prompted Hilaria to playfully reassure him: "No, definitely not! We're done having kids."

The video further showed the children running around at home, posing with their parents for a family photo.

For the unversed, the Baldwins share seven children, including Ilaria Catalina Irena, María Lucía Victoria, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Rafael Thomas, and Carmen Gabriela.

However, the 30 Rock star also shares Ireland with his former wife Kim Basinger.

The Boss Baby star explained in the teaser: "We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy. Home is the place we love to be most."