Jessie J says infant son is helping her get her ‘sparkle back’ postpartum

Sky is Jessie J's first child with partner Chanan Safir Colman



Jessie J has been struggling with bouncing back after giving birth to her baby boy, Sky, over a year ago.

However, the 36-year-old English singer-songwriter is slowly finding her spark again thanks to her little one – her first child with her partner Chanan Safir Colman.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, June 3, Jessie shared a series of heart-melting photos with her bundle of joy and got candid about her journey as a new mother.

“The road to feeling like your new self after a baby is a slow one (in my opinion) and I’m still on it for sure,” admitted Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish.

She continued, “BUT the way this little boy looks at me and loves me. Phew. He is bringing my sparkle back.”

“Just look at the last picture… I am [multiple sparkling emojis],” she concluded, referring to a photograph of her making a silly face in an equally silly hairdo.

Previously, the Price Tag hitmaker opened up about feeling a “huge sense of guilt” about motherhood.

“I always say this, pregnancy, birth, I never thought it would come to me, I was a big advocate and still am for infertility and child loss,” she said during a Dove Real Beauty campaign event in April.

She continued, “For years and years and years, that's what I spoke about and now I'm on the other side I feel a huge sense of guilt in some way because I know so many women and men are struggling.”

She further expressed, “You're allowed to be sad, you're allowed to be OK, you're allowed to want to go back to work two weeks, six months, two years later, whatever it is that works for you, it really is such a personal experience.”