Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce rumours dubbed PR strategy

Jennifer Lopez seemingly distracted fans from her back-to-back career setbacks with Ben Affleck's divorce rumours.

In conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Mayah Riaz claimed that the split rumours of the renowned Hollywood couple could have been created to distract people from the singer's career downfall.

Speaking of Lopez's unsuccessful tour, the PR guru said, "In March, JLo cancelled the last seven dates of the tour. Then in April, the tour name was changed from This Is Me…Now to This Is Me … Live: The Greatest Hits."

She added, "It is not uncommon for celebrities to face speculation and rumours, particularly during challenging times in their careers."

Mayah said that celebrities use "personal life distractions" as a strategy to "divert attention from any professional setbacks."

"It is important to stress that we should approach such rumours with Jennifer and Ben with scepticism until we have credible confirmation," the expert concluded her remarks.

For the unversed, Lopez's much-awaited tour was set to kick off June 26 across North America. But, on May 31, the musician cancelled the upcoming shows, saying that she is prioritising 'family time.'

Notably, the Ain't Your Mama singer's statement came amid growing speculations about her marital troubles with the Air director.