Joe Jonas strikes up ‘flirtatious friendship’ with Demi Moore: Report

Joe Jonas and Demi Moore have been getting to know each other recently after attending the Cannes Film Festival.

A new report by Page Six claimed that the the Jonas Brothers frontman, 34, and the Ghost star, 61, have struck up a ‘flirtatious’ friendship after their respective gigs at the festival’s amfAR gala.

An insider told the outlet, “Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they have bonded.”

Just last month, the pair were spotted dining together at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, alongside Nick Jonas and model Heidi Klum.

Days prior to that, Moore had hosted the amfAR gala, where Joe surprised fans by joining his younger brother on stage for his scheduled performance.

But while one source told the outlet that things were getting romantic between the pair, another shut down all speculation of any funny business.

The new report comes at the heels of Joe’s breakup with his girlfriend, Stormi Bree. The now-exes were first romantically linked in December – just a few months after Joe announced his divorce from Sophie Turner.



Meanwhile, anther report by In Touch Weekly revealed that though Moore "wants to find love and settle down eventually," she is "totally closed off to dating someone else in the industry."

