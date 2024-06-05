Jenna Dewan shows off baby bump amid legal battle with ex Channing Tatum

Pregnant Jenna Dewan cuddles up to her fiancé Steve Kazee amid legal battle with ex husband

Jenna Dewan showed off her burgeoning baby bump while cuddling up to her fiancé, Steve Kazee, amid her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.



The pregnant dancer was spotted in Los Angeles with Kazee on Tuesday, June 4. The couple was photographed with their arms wrapped around each other.

For their casual outing, Dewan, 43, donned a white top, from which her baby bump was peeking out, paired with a taupe maxi skirt and white trainers.

She accessorized her stylish attire with tortoise sunglasses and carried a leather purse over one shoulder.

The Rookie star is expecting her third child, her second with Kazee. The engaged couple already shares a four-year-old son, Callum.

Meanwhile, she is also a mother to 11-year-old daughter Everly, whom she welcomed with her former husband, Channing Tatum.

This latest sighting comes as the Magic Mike star has been intensifying the legal battle, sending his attorneys to court to demand a larger portion of profits from his billion-dollar movies and live shows from the franchise.

Tatum and Dewan have been locked in a long legal dispute over his earnings from the Magic Mike film series.