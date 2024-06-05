Jennie Garth gets emotional at daughter's new milestone: 'Time passes so fast'

Jennie Garth's daughter is going to prom

Jennie Garth and Peter Faccinelli’s daughter Fiona recently headed to her prom on Tuesday, June 4.

The 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram to post a photo of her 17-year-old daughter attending her high school prom in a major high school milestone.

The Beverly Hills alum captioned the post: “This will be my second to last prom with my girls. It’s always so fun helping them to get dressed up and feeling beautiful. Enjoy every moment of the journey. It passes by so fast”.

Referring to the dress she designed for her daughter Lola’s prom, the 90210 actress said: “P.S. sorry to disappoint … I didn’t hand make Fiona’s dress this year. Maybe next year!”

Fiona was spotted flashing a smile at the camera, posing in her black strapless slit maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline.

In the second photo, she was joined by a friend as the duo posed together.

For the unversed, Garth shares three daughters, Fiona, Lola, and Luca with her former husband Peter Facinelli.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently married to her second husband Dave Abrams since 2015 after she split from Facinelli in 2012.