Cyndi Lauper opens up about Farewell Tour timing

Cyndi Lauper feels strong and prepared to kick off her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun tour

Cyndi Lauper, gearing up to rock the stage at her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun tour, shared exciting details about the recently announced tour.



On Tuesday, June 4, the 70-year-old singer candidly shared to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Let the Canary Sing about the timing and her motivation her farewell tour.

"I honestly, I want to do an arena tour. I haven't done one since the '80s and I feel I'm in good shape," Lauper revealed.

The True Colors singer seemed energized and ready for her first major tour since 2013, stating, "I feel strong enough to do a really good job."

Lauper also shared some insights into what fans can expect from the highly anticipated tour, highlighting the use of artificial intelligence in her performances.

"There's so many innovative things going on with, you know, with staging and lighting and AI," she explained. "For me, the idea of perhaps using it [artificial intelligence] to create art is incredible...that is what kind of is exciting me."

The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun tour was announced on Monday, June 3, and will be a 23-city adventure kicking off later this year.