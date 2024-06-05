Lauren Alaina living ‘best’ life after tying knot with Cam Arnold

Lauren Alaina gushes over her new married life with husband Cam Arnold

Lauren Alaina is embracing newlywed bliss with her husband, Cam Arnold.

The Road Less Traveled songstress opened up about her married life during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at CMA Fest’s Hevry Riverfront Stage in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, June 4, four months after tying the knot.

"It's the best!" Alaina shared enthusiastically, adding, "I love him, which is a good start. It's my fave, and it's a lot of fun."

The two-time CMT Music Award winner, who is still head-over-heels for her husband, gushed about their relationship.

"I still love him and I like him. I love him a little more than I like him, actually," she said with a beaming smile. "He's my best friend, for real. I got very lucky."

The couple exchanged vows on Sunday, February 5, in a lavish star-studded ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

The wedding boasted a guest list of over 400 attendees, including many of Alaina's fellow country music superstars, including Jason and Brittany Aldean, Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney, and HARDY.

In November 2022, during her performance at the Grand Ole Opry, Alaina revealed that Arnold has popped the question.