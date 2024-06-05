Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's secret Buckingham Palace party sparks royal fury

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew landed in hot water for bypassing the late Queen Elizabeth over their friendship with the Beckhams.



In a conversation with GB News, royal expert Angela Levin offered unknown insight into former bond between the Yorks and David and Victoria Beckham.

Andrew and Sarah apparently organized a birthday party for their youngest daughter, Harper, who turned six years old at the time, in Buckingham Palace without permission.

The quartet eventually fell out over undisclosed reasons, leading to a more cordial relations between the former footballer and King Charles.

"There are claims that actually it was Prince Andrew that Becks was all pally with, and that actually Prince Andrew had organized a birthday party for 6-year-old Harper Beckham in Buckingham Palace," Angela told the outlet. "Fergie did all that without actually asking for permission."

She added: "The royal family was absolutely furious about that. But they just felt they're now not getting on very well, so it was very difficult.

"The royal family was absolutely furious about that. But they just felt they're now not getting on very well, so it was very difficult."

The revelation comes in the wake of current row between Prince Andrew and the King over accommodation of the Royal Lodge.