Morrissey returns to stage ‘despite recent health fiascos’

Morrissey, legendary solo artist and former lead singer of The Smiths, is set to take the stage at the House Of Blues in Mandalay Bay for a two-night engagement on July 26 and 27.



Fans can access an exclusive pre-sale on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code CHORD. General ticket sales will begin on June 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Unravelling his “recent fiascos,” the singer noted in Instagram caption that reads, “Despite recent fiascoes, I will indeed be fully present in blood-soaked flesh at the House of Blues in Las Vegas on July 26 (Friday) and 27 (Saturday).”

The caption was accompanied by an image of a tour poster featuring himself.

The singer, 65, also detailed about his health issues that he had been experiencing.

"Having hung upside down for several months, I am now in good health - like an arrow fully drawn and waiting to be fired: please fling me," the "Asleep" singer wrote.

"The 26th has ordained the first U.S. release of Beethoven Was Deaf, a live recording in Paris for your private use. Signed copies of the vinyl will be available at the House of Blues for those of you who still run upstairs whenever the doorbell rings (I certainly do.)."

Morrissey continued, "Life begins again with full accompaniment from Jesse Tobias (guitar), Carmen Vandenberg (guitar), Camila Grey (keyboards), Solomon Walker (bass), and Matthew Walker (drums.) Expect a night of thrust and parry - no-show tunes. If you can find a decent pair of shoes, by all means come along."

The How Soon Is Now singer concluded his lengthy caption by requesting his fans to join him at Las Vegas.