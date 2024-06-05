Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance marred by trust issues

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance faced a new problem.

As reported by Life & Style, the NFL athlete has been finding it hard to see her lady love surrounded by 'hunky backup dancers.'

The source told the outlet that Kelce trusts Swift but that "doesn’t mean he’s fine seeing her surrounded by all these hot guys."



"He’s a very macho, Alpha-male guy, his ego gets triggered pretty easily, and even if these guys don’t stand a chance with her he still has major pangs of jealousy, especially when he sees her getting showered with attention by them," claimed an insider.

The report shared that the Kansas City Chiefs star player has an "old-school mentality." He can see other men around his partner as a "competition," so, "of course, this gets under his skin, even if they do work for her."

These comments came after US Weekly reported that Kelce has "no plans on proposing" to his globally-known girlfriend anytime soon.

The source shared, "It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration."