Mariska Hargitay struggles to cope as son marks major life milestone

Inside Mariska Hargitay's son's high school graduation

Mariska Hargitay recently reflected on her oldest son’s high school graduation.

Hargitay, who was recognised with the Anniversary Tribute at the first-ever Gotham TV Awards on Tuesday, June 4, gushed over her bittersweet experience, watching her son grow up.

Ruminating on watching her son August complete his high school, she shared: "You know, my husband Peter [Hermann] and I are in the process of watching our oldest son graduate from high school, and we've been shuffling around our house for the last few months just muttering, 'Where does the time go? Where's the time go? What happened'".

Speaking exclusively during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark in May, the American actress talked about her 17-year-old going to college.

She said: "It is so stressful, and I thought that it wouldn't be because I'm very much like, 'You will end up where you're supposed to be,' and he did, but you can say that all you want until you go through it. It's so hard, and it's so stressful for these kids.”

However, the longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star revealed she’s “not a fan” of watching her son grow up.