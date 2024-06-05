Brittany Cartwright reflects on separation with Jax Taylor: 'I Know My Worth'

Brittany Cartwright says 'I do not deserve to be in a relationship like this' amid Jax Taylor estrangement

Brittany Cartwright has experienced a moment of epiphany during her separation from her husband, Jax Taylor.



Reflecting on her decision to live separately from Taylor, The Valley star shared her new found strength, as cited by People Magazine.

"I just feel like I have woken up," Brittany shared in a confessional. "Like, I feel so much stronger now."

This revelation comes after the first season of The Valley concluded on Tuesday, June 4.

She weighed in on her perspective, saying, "I know I’ll be OK, but I know my worth and I know I do not deserve to be in a relationship like this."

Brittany, who has been with Taylor, 44, for nearly nine years, also questioned her past decisions, asking herself, "What was I thinking staying with him this long?"

The recent episode depicted the couple's frequent arguments before and after their separation.

Additionally, the estranged couple, who share a three-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, announced their separation earlier this year on an episode of their podcast When Reality Hits.

"Jax and I are taking time apart," Brittany, 35, stated after four years of marriage to Taylor. "I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."