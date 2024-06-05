Lady Gaga quotes Taylor Swift to debunk pregnancy rumours

Lady Gaga denies pregnancy rumours

Lady Gaga recently denied pregnancy rumours, confirming that she will not be welcoming a “little monster” anytime soon.



This came after the 38-year-old singer’s photos surfaced the internet.

Gaga, who was spotted celebrating her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding in Maine, confirmed using Swift’s reference that she is “not pregnant—just down bad cryin at the gym.”

The Born This Way singer took to TikTok, reminding her fans to “register to vote at www.headcount.org.”

The clip showcased Gaga lip-syncing to an audio clip that said: "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

In addition, the Donatella alum emphasised her call to get fans to vote on another social media giant X, formerly known as Twitter.

The singer winked at the camera, reiterating her message.

She wrote on the platform: "Not pregnant…REGISTER TO VOTE or check if you've already registered EASILY at http://headcount.org."

For the unversed, Gaga ended her engagement with talent agent Christian Carino in February 2019 after dating for two years.