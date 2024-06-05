Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez gets emotional at son’s graduation

Lauren Sánchez was joined by fiancé, Jeff Bezos and ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez at son's graduation bash

Lauren Sánchez tuned in to her son Nikko‘s college graduation celebrations with an emotional speech.



The news anchor took to social media on Tuesday, June 4, to offer a glimpse into the family affair joined by her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, former partner Tony Gonzalez and his wife, October "Tobie."

The 54-year-old American media personality shared a heartwarming video on Instagram featuring a montage of family photos celebrating Nikkos’s milestone which then cut to a clip of the proud mom’s emotional speech for her son.

"I’m super excited to see what this next chapter in your life is going to be. I know it’s going to be amazing. I am so proud of you. You have no idea how proud I am," she expressed tearfully to her 23-year-old son.

Sanchez captioned the post, "Nikko, I am so proud of you! Congratulations class of 2024 [star emoji]. I couldn’t help but get emotional. We love you!"

Moreover, in the series of photos, Nikko is rocking his graduation cap and gown while posing with his mother, Sanchez.

In other pictures, the two are seen with Nikko’s father, Tony. Meanwhile, other snapshots include Bezos, 60, and October, 43.

Sanchez and Tony, 48, welcomed Nikko when the two were dating in 2001.