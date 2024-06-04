Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce score nominations at 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lead nominations at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently bagged nominations at the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards.

According to PEOPLE, the 34-year-old popstar and NFL player officially made it to the list of potential winners for the ceremony that is scheduled for later this year.

The Antihero hitmaker scored six nominations this year, including favorite female artist, favourite music collaboration, favourite album, favourite global music star, and favourite ticket of the year.

Swift is gearing up for her next win against notable artists from all over the world, including Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, her longtime boyfriend Kelce is up for favourite sports star against Patrick Mahomes, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and Stephen Curry.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is running among the 50 first-time nominees from the worlds of film, television, music, sports, and more.

The annual ceremony is set to feature enhanced graphics as well as augmented reality.

Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants, voiced by Tom Kenny, and Patrick Star, Bill Fagerbakke, the event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13.