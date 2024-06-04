Hilary Duff celebrates new milestone with daughter Townes

Hilary Duff posts adorable photo with daughter

Hilary Duff recently hit a new milestone with daughter Townes Meadow on Monday, June 3.



The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s first month since birth.

The Lizzie Mcguire alum, who shares daughters Mae James and Banks Violet with her husband Matthew Koma as well as son Luca Cruz with former husband Mike Comie, posed with a beaming smile.



Duff, who gave birth in May 2024, wrote over the photo, “A month with this beautiful plum” as her one-month old snuggled up to her chest.

In a video that Hilary posted last month, the actress could be seen planting kisses all across Townes' face.

The Perfect Man actress previously celebrated her husband’s 37th birthday on Sunday, June 2.

In addition, Duff reposted a photo of herself with her longtime sweetheart, laughing at a dinner table.

She posted a series of photos alongside a caption that read: "Happy Birthday @matthewkoma. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world ♥️," Duff wrote under a video that featured a series of family photos with their children. "You make our days better and NEVER DULL - love you morshhhh."

For the unversed, Hilary welcomed Townes on May 3, 2024.