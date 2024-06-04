Royal expert fuels Kate Middleton conspiracy theories with shocking revelation

Kate Middleton has been given a major update on her health in the wake of her battle with cancer.



According to Marca, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell suggested the Princess of Wales’ condition is “worse” than anticipated as she continues to get treatment away from the public eye.

She also dished on the toll the preventative chemotherapy has had on her daily routine, despite having help around to raise three young kids.

"Katherine is very ill," declared Colin, as per the outlet.

"The treatment is exhausting,” she continued. “She has to set herself aside to recover and to be able to look after her three children, who are very young. It's as simple as that, she is too ill to be active."

The comments follow a deluge of conspiracy theories gaining steam online over Kensington Palace silence on the subject.

In a conversation with TalkTV, royal commentator Michael Cole slammed trolls for making the cancer battle harder for Kate than it already is.

“I wish there were sanctions to take against these people because they live in that little holes I’m not sure what they do or why they do it,” he fumed.

The expert added: “Why would anybody go out there and just be deliberately nasty about somebody they don’t know on her condition about which they know absolutely nothing about.”