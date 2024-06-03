Barry Keoghan gets candid about 'hardest' part of growing up

Barry Keoghan refers to the 'hardest' part of growing up

Barry Keoghan recently offered insight into the “hardest “part of growing up in foster care as a child.

The 31-year-old actor, who lived in a total of 13 foster homes in Ireland along with his brother Eric, revealed that he was grumpy at his own situation.

Reflecting on his experience as a foster child, Keoghan shared that he hated moving from one family to another as he struggled with “security” as a child.

According to Extra.ie, Barry hosted a screen acting course event with foster care children, coming from Diverse Care at Actors Studio in the UK.

Speaking exclusively to BBC, the Saltburn star explained, “It was me and my brother together and we went through some homes and the families were lovely.

“The hardest part for me was having to move on to a different family because as a youngster you're just trying to grab onto security,” he added.

The actor’s mother Debbie passed away from a heroin overdose when he was hardly 12 years old.

Sharing his stance on losing parents at a young age, Keoghan said, “It's when you get older, you get a bit of perspective into 'That was that, and that was for that reason and this person couldn't look after me because they were sick or they had a problem' and your understanding, your acceptance towards it is just a lot clearer. Whereas before, when you're younger, you're angry at it.”