Prince William, Harry's pal opts for low-key life after high-profile wedding

The Duke of Westminster has a clear path laid out before him following his upcoming wedding to Olivia Henson.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s longtime pal Hugh Grosvenor is set to wed the duchess-to-be in Chester Cathedral, Cheshire, next week.

According to The Telegraph, he is planning to settle down in Chester, where the Duke will nurture his love of “nature, sustainability and farming,” a source close to them revealed.

Hugh has been inclined toward farming and ever since his school days; he studied countryside management at university and is currently one of the largest landowners in the UK.

Jill Attenborough, CEO of the Country Trust, presided by the Duke, described him as a “very authentic person” who is “genuinely inspired by the land and so enjoys having the opportunity to bring that to children”.

His wedding is set to take place in the family’s sprawling 11,000-acre Eaton Estate, which will become a temporary abode for 400 wedding guests, including William, the Prince of Wales.

The future King of England has been designated role of an usher at the wedding, who is bound to cut a lonely figure due to current health battle of his wife Kate Middleton.

Moreover, King Charles and Queen Camilla will also skip the event as they will in France on the day to celebrate 80th anniversary of D-Day.