Maya Jama, Leonardo DiCaprio irk hotel guests with raucous party in London

Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio cause disruption during a party in London

Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly sparked noise complaints during a hotel party in London.

The Love Island host and Hollywood hunk were further joined by other faces at Chiltern Firehouse hotel when the bash got too “harsh.”

Meanwhile, other guests protested to management about the issue at hand as according to reports, it was wilder than a Love Island villa party.

The star-studded event was joined by other A-list celebrities, including pop star Ellie Goulding and model Emily Ratajkowski.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, a source explained: "Their partying wouldn’t look out of place in the Love Island villa — in fact it was far more raucous. It was a wild night which guests at the hotel complained about."

Other guests were upset about the raucousness and reported the disruption to higher authorities.

This came after Maya and Leo fueled romance speculations after the actor reportedly sent roses for the model.

The two have been linked for some time as they were also photographed with friends leaving the Le Piaf club in Paris in March 2023.

They were spotted having the time of their life in London last year.