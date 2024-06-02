Vin Diesel not budging over new ‘Fast and Furious’ budget: Report

Vin Diesel announced the 11th and final installment of the ‘Fast’ franchise in February

Vin Diesel is stuck in pre-Covid-19 times vis-à-vis his expectations of movie-making, reportedly causing serious complications for the upcoming finale of the Fast & Furious franchise.

A source recently spilled to In Touch Weekly that the 56-year-old actor and producer “isn’t handling the new reality of moviemaking in 2024 as well as he could.”

The insider explained that Diesel is dead-set on a “powerful” and “exciting” end of the franchise with the upcoming 11th installment, for which he is reportedly demanding a $250 million budget.

However, Universal Studio executives want him to make the movie “a lot cheaper,” especially after a similar budget for the previous installment produced “diminishing returns.”

However, “Vin still, relentlessly, wants to make the biggest Fast movie ever and he’s taking his case to the fans with these social media updates he’s doing. It’s a clever strategy, but is it a wise one?”

The insider concluded that the studio wants “Vin to cut the pricey guest stars and make a much more pared-down thriller along the lines of the 1009 soft reboot Fast & Furious.”