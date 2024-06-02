Rihanna takes a massive hit on Matthew Perry's Los Angeles penthouse

Rihanna sells Matthew Perry's house at a loss

Rihanna recently sold Matthew Perry’s former LA penthouse at a loss, taking an $85,000 hit on the property after she listed for nearly $25 million two months ago.

According to the Robb Report, the 36-year-old pop star initially bought the residence in March 2023, selling it to a buyer for under $20.8 million.

The Diamonds songstress purchased the 9,300-square-foot penthouse from Nick Molnar, co-founder of the tech company Afterpay Ltd, who initially bought the penthouse from the late Friends actor Matthew Perry.

As for the interior of the luxurious unit, the penthouse consists of four bedrooms and seven baths.

The unit that spans the entire 40th floor of The Century Building, belongs to a 42-story luxury residential tower.

Meanwhile, Rihanna still possesses a smaller condo at The Century, a $14 million mansion in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

The Barbadian singer, who has received several awards for her notable work in music, film, and fashion, has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion.

Ranking as the world’s richest female musician, Rihanna is regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 21st century.