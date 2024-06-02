Zayn Malik flashes rare smile in new selfie

Zayn Malik delighted his fans with his happy demeanor

Zayn Malik awe-struck his fans with a rare smile in a recent social media post.

On Saturday, June 1, the former One Direction member shared a shirtless selfie on his official Instagram account, in which his tattooed chest was on full display as he flashed a bright grin.

Sporting a buzz cut and sunglasses, Malik, 31, showed off his aligned teeth with his eyes narrowed.

Fans were delighted by the Dusk till Dawn hitmaker’s happy demeanor, and flooded the comments section with adoration and joy.

One fan exclaimed, "It’s so nice to see you smiling omg!!! Hope you have a wonderful day and happy pride, as well [loved up and sparkle emoji]."



Another added, "Love to see you happy!! [hands forming heart and red heart emoji]."

A third fan enthusiastically noted, "YOU ARE SHOWING THEM TEETH," while a fourth described his smile as "So precious [teary and heart eyes emoji]."

An hour after posting the broad smile, the Pillowtalk chart-topper shared nearly a same selfie on his Instagram Stories. However, in new photo, he maintained a straight face, which highlighted the contrast and rarity of his smile in the initial post.