Travis Kelce turns red as Jason Kelce accidently drops Taylor Swift wedding hint

Travis Kelce couldn’t stop smiling at Jason Kelce’s hint about his wedding plans with Taylor Swift.



During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the brothers discussed the extensive filmography of Adam Sandler, and went on to dedicate his characters to one another.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end quickly affirmed his older brother closely resembled “either Bobby Boucher or The Wedding Singer,” to which the latter replied: “I was gonna go Wedding Singer maybe for you.”

At this remark, Travis let out a sheepish laugh as the former Philadelphia Eagles center slyly stared into the camera for a few moments.

Fans of Taylor Swift quickly caught up with the athlete’s meaningful reaction, taking to comments to relay their excitement.

“That look though,” noticed one, punctuating their observation with an eye emoji.

“Why do I feel like there’s a little something more to that wedding singer reference?! Is someone being sneaky?!!” another interpreted.

“Travis’ face when Jason calls him the wedding singer….just announce it already!!!!” a third fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The speculations comes following reports claiming the athlete has “no plans of proposing” to the Anti-Hero singer.

An insider told Us Weekly last month: "It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration."