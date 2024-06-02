Sophie Turner ready to tie the knot again?

Sophie Turner sparks engagement rumours

Sophie Turner recently flaunted her ring during a romantic getaway with her current boyfriend Peregrine Pearson in Capri Italy on Saturday, June 1.

The 28-year-old actress was spotted showing off a thick gold band on her engagement ring finger, hinting the property developer had popped the question.

Turner could be seen puffing on a cigarette as her boyfriend carried a glass of wine through the streets.

For the casual day out, Sophie sported a navy jumper with straight cut jeans, resting her sunglasses on her head.

The mother-of-two dared to appear barefaced in public as she pulled out a pack of cigarettes from her Louis Vuitton handbag following a shopping spree.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend looked dapper in a simple black tee, pairing it with white trousers.

For the unversed, the duo first decided to go public in December 2023, three months after Sophie’s separation from estranged husband Joe Jonas.

Although the actress hasn’t spoken publicly about her engagement, she has been spotted with rings on her ring finger in the past.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers star's relationship just hit rock bottom this weekend as the singer has reportedly split from his girlfriend Stormi Bree.