'Gossip Girl' alum Taylor Momsen falls prey to bat bite, faces Rabies scare

Taylor Momsen gets bitten by a bat during concert

Taylor Momsen recently fell prey to a bat while opening for AC/DC on the Power Up tour.



The Pretty Reckless frontwoman wasn’t particularly bothered and was adamant to carry on the show with the same spirit.

The 30-year-old musician, who was bitten on the leg by a small bat, will require weeks of rabies shots.

Meanwhile, the Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram to rehash the night’s hysterics alongside a caption that read: “So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during “Witches Burn” of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg. In the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing.”

In the caption, she added: “He was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!!”

While Momsen kept her calm, she said to the crowd: “I must really be a witch. It’s alright and the bat’s fine. He’s gonna be my new friend.”

For the unversed, The Pretty Reckless are touring with AC/DC in Europe through August 2024.