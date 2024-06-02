Jennifer Lopez turns to familiar arms as Ben Affleck rumors spiral out of control

Jennifer Lopez turns to familiar arms Ben Affleck rumors spiral out of control

Jennifer Lopez’s best friend Leah Remini has reportedly reached out to the multi-hyphenate star in the wake of rumoured marital woes with Ben Affleck.

Speaking to Page Six, a source revealed the longtime friends reconnected following years after falling-out over Remini’s concerns about Lopez’s romance with the Batman actor.

For the unversed, the Marry Me actress rekindled romance with Ben two decades after their original breakup in 2002, tying the knot in a dreamy Las Vegas ceremony in 2022.

The King of Queens alum allegedly warned Jennifer before she took the plunge, reminding her the reason she originally broke up with the actor: “Because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner,” as per the source.

They noted “J.Lo was so mad, she cut off all ties,” and did not invite Remini to their wedding, leading to perservering estrangement.

However, now that Jennifer and Ben’s marriage is believed to be on the rocks, Leah is eager to give her former best friend a shoulder to cry on.

According to the outlet, the Saved By the Bell alum reached out to the Atlas star “and the pair have spoken,” with the former reassuring Lopez of her support.

Ben and Jennifer sparked split rumours after the latter turned up solo at the Met Gala at the beginning of last month.

People confirmed swirling speculations about marriage issues between the couple via a report on May 17.