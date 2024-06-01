Neve Campbell gives meaningful advice to kids if they pursue acting

Neve Campbell gave meaningful advice to her children if they wanted to pursue acting as their profession.

In a conversation with People, the Scream actress said that acting is a very 'challenging' job but the outcome is magical.

Neve, who shares children Caspian and Raynor with partner JJ Feild, said, "They have to love it, because it's very challenging."

She added, "Unless you really feel that you have to do it, that your soul cannot live without the arts, without creativity, without storytelling, then find something else."

"But if you have to do it, then it is magical. Challenging, but magical," the Skyscraper actress said.

On the professional front, Neve has been making her comeback in the forthcoming Scream 7, directed by Kevin Williamson.

Speaking to the above-mentioned media outlet, Neve said, "Those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me, and I was sad to miss the last one, to not be a part of it."

The 50-year-old actress added, "I was really grateful that they came back to me in a respectful way."