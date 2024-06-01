Golden Bachelor: Susan Noles unveils Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist’s split reason

Susan Noles affirmed that Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist were so in love

Susan Noles gave two cents on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s breakup.

The Golden Bachelor alum offered insights into the former couple’s relationship during the latest episodes of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham.

"I’ve gotta support this man a little bit. I feel like he got the wrong end of it," she claimed to know the story behind the divorce that shocked Bachelor Nation.

"Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job. He got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would've never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere," she said while steering clear Turner’s image.

In addition to Noles, fellow Golden Bachelor alum Kathy Swarts, who also appeared in the show, echoed the same thoughts about Turner and Nist.

"Gerry’s a nice guy. Theresa's a lovely lady. S–t happens. Sorry. It does. We like them both, but yeah. You know, I'm sorry. You know someone a month or six weeks and these things happen," Swarts added.

The two guests on the podcast affirmed that the former couple "caught up in the moment. We watched them fall in love."

"It was so obvious after their initial meeting," Stuarts second Noles’ impressions.

For the unversed, Turner and Nist exchange vows after the first season of the Golden Bachelor aired on ABC in 2023.

However, in a twist of fate, their January 2024 marriage came to an end just three months after their televised wedding ceremony.