Nigerian First Lady clarifies her remarks about Meghan Markle's revealing outfits

The First Lady of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, clarified her comments about Meghan Markle's revealing outfits, which she donned during her and Prince Harry's visit to the African country.

As per a statement released by the First Lady's office to the AFP Fact Check on May 30, Tinubu did not criticise the Duchess of Sussex's dressing sense.

It reads, "She meant Meghan appreciates the people we are and hence her coming here. At no point did she say anything about Meghan’s dressing."

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria at the invitation of its highest-ranking military official from May 10 to May 12.

During their trip, the former Suits actress grabbed the limelight due to her stylish appearances at several events.

As the former working royal left Nigeria, a speech by Sen. Oluremi Tinubu circulated on the media in which she talked about the culture of 'nakedness' in America.

The First Lady said, "We are not having the Met Gala . . . We don't accept nakedness in our culture,"

She added, "It is not beautiful at all . . . They are mimicking and trying to emulate film stars from America. They don’t know where they come from. Why did Meghan come here, looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with. We know who we are, and don’t lose who you are."

Soon after her speech, several media outlets reported that the Nigerian First Lady was criticising Meghan's fashion choices during her visit to their country.