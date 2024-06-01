King Charles advised to enlist more working royals after Harry, Meghan loss

King Charles has been advised to enlist more working royals amid the royal health crisis.



For the unversed, the Monarch and Kate Middleton have been undergoing treatment following their cancer diagnosis.

The King of the UK has resumed his royal duties however, the Princess of Wales has been staying away from the public eye during her preventative chemotherapy.

In a conversation with GB News, Publicist Haddy Folivi said the royal family "definitely needs a shake-up" amid the shortage of active working royals.

She added, "With King Charles somewhat limited in what he can do work-wise, there is only so much that Prince William and the Queen can do."

"So the royals will have to draw on the reserves and enlist some more working royals so us, the taxpayers, feel like we are getting our money's worth," the expert said.

Haddy said that the palace should take a strategic move and "opt for more younger members of the Firm, as we are still reeling from the loss of Prince Harry and Meghan."